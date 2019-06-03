Services
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ 08330
(609) 625-2324
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery,
Mays Landing., NJ
Egg Harbor Township - Joyce Calderon, 85 of Egg Harbor Township, formally from Hasbrouck Heights, passed away peacefully into the hands of the Lord, in her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Joyce is survived by her loving husband Joseph, the love of her life for 70 years: 3 children, Joseph (deceased), wife Kathy Serra, Robert and wife Beth, Lorraine Tosta and husband Paul: Grandmother to Danny and wife Jen, Joleen and husband Larry, Jesse, Bobby Jr. and wife Kristin, Amy, Brittany, and Paulie: Great Grandmother to Joey, Erin, Shawn, and their mother Sara, Larry Jr., Dominic, Gianni and Alianna, Cassidy, Aliza and Olivia: Also beloved by Beagle Matt.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 1-2:30pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 with a service at 2:30pm. Burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing.

