Joyce Cannizzo
Beloved wife of the late Louis Cannizzo Jr., loving mother of Louis, his wife Linda, Keith, his wife Mary.
Proud Grandmother of Anthony, wife Ellise, Nicholas, Stephanie, fiance Matthew, and Keith and Great Grandmother of Cary.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Donna Perez, husband Thomas and the late Frank Polizzi.
Loved by many nieces and nephews. Joyce worked for the Clifton Board of Education in Clifton before retiring in 2015.
Joyce loved spending time with her family especially vacationing in LBI.
She loved her trips to Aruba with her late husband.
She loved to garden and play roulette.
Visiting Monday 3 to 6 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Tuesday 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass St.
Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers donations are requested for St. Jude
Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated in Joyce's memory. www.patrickjconte.com