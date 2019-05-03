Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Chananie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Chananie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Chananie Obituary
Joyce Chananie

Pompton Plains - Joyce Chananie (Kitaeff) age 82 of Cedar Crest, Pompton Plains, passed away Wednesday at her home.Born in the Bronx,New York she had lived in Clifton for most of her life. She graduated from Hunter College where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education in 1957. Later she attended and graduated from William Paterson College Wayne, NJ where she received her Masters in Education in the 1970's.

She was an elementary school teacher for the Clifton Board of Education for thirty one years, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of the NEA(National Education Association), the NJEA (New Jersey Education Association). She was the Teacher of the Year for the Clifton Board of Education, a member of the Clifton Jewish Center and the Clifton Chapter of ORT.

She is survivied by her son Craig Chananie(Cindy) of Little Falls,NJ and a sister Adrienne Kitaeff of East Hampton, Long Island,NY., and a granddaughter Courtney Chananie. She was predeceased by a son Philip Chananie in 2009.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday 11am in Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ. Interment King Solomon Memorial Park Clifton,NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now