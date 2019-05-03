|
|
Joyce Chananie
Pompton Plains - Joyce Chananie (Kitaeff) age 82 of Cedar Crest, Pompton Plains, passed away Wednesday at her home.Born in the Bronx,New York she had lived in Clifton for most of her life. She graduated from Hunter College where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education in 1957. Later she attended and graduated from William Paterson College Wayne, NJ where she received her Masters in Education in the 1970's.
She was an elementary school teacher for the Clifton Board of Education for thirty one years, retiring in 1995.
She was a member of the NEA(National Education Association), the NJEA (New Jersey Education Association). She was the Teacher of the Year for the Clifton Board of Education, a member of the Clifton Jewish Center and the Clifton Chapter of ORT.
She is survivied by her son Craig Chananie(Cindy) of Little Falls,NJ and a sister Adrienne Kitaeff of East Hampton, Long Island,NY., and a granddaughter Courtney Chananie. She was predeceased by a son Philip Chananie in 2009.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday 11am in Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ. Interment King Solomon Memorial Park Clifton,NJ.