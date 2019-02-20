Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pompton Plains - Joyce Costic (nee Harty), 78, of Pompton Plains, formerly of Wayne, passed away on February 14, 2019.

Joyce is lovingly survived by her husband of 49 years, Donald; her children, Donald, Jr. and his wife Lori, Michael and his wife Rocio, and Michele; her brother, Gary; her sisters, Marguerite and Gertrude; and her grandchildren, Brianna, Kayla, Stephen, Daniel, Sarah, Cole and Brielle.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 pm Friday, February 22 at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A memorial service will be held at 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory to the would be greatly appreciated by her family.
