Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
(973) 835-0164
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
4 Newark Pompton Tpke
Riverdale, NJ 07457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Struble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Struble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce E. Struble Obituary
Joyce E. Struble

Ringwood - Joyce E. Struble, (Erhardt) 86, on September 23, 2019. Born in Passaic to Frederick and Jean (Bush) Erhardt, she lived in Clifton prior to moving to Ringwood fifty eight years ago. Mrs. Struble was a school bus driver for Ringwood Board of Education for thirty years, was active in selling Avon cosmetics locally and enjoyed her ceramics and antiques. Beloved mother of three sons, Gary, Glenn and Mark Struble. Sister of Rick and George Erhardt, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Alvin Struble (2008). Visiting Thursday September 26, from 6-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral service Friday 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Midvale Cemetery, Wanaque.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now