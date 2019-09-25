|
Joyce E. Struble
Ringwood - Joyce E. Struble, (Erhardt) 86, on September 23, 2019. Born in Passaic to Frederick and Jean (Bush) Erhardt, she lived in Clifton prior to moving to Ringwood fifty eight years ago. Mrs. Struble was a school bus driver for Ringwood Board of Education for thirty years, was active in selling Avon cosmetics locally and enjoyed her ceramics and antiques. Beloved mother of three sons, Gary, Glenn and Mark Struble. Sister of Rick and George Erhardt, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Alvin Struble (2008). Visiting Thursday September 26, from 6-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Riverdale. Funeral service Friday 10 am at the funeral home followed by interment at Midvale Cemetery, Wanaque.