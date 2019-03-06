|
|
Joyce Frei
Paramus - Joyce (nee Nicarus), 68 years, of Paramus, formerly of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A graduate of Lodi High School, she earned her B.A. in education from William Paterson College. Before retiring Joyce was a School Teacher at Memorial Elementary School, South Hackensack.
Joyce was the daughter of the late Louis and Mae Nicarus. Beloved wife of Frederick Frei for 46 years. Loving sister of Louis Nicarus Jr. and Pauline Lo Proto. Dear sister-in-law of Robert and Jeanette Frei and Jeffrey LoProto. Cherished aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Joyce leaves behind her dear friends Joseph and Carole D'Amico and the Arena family. She will be missed and mourned by many.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at the RC Church of the Annunciation, 50 W Midland Avenue, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to the Holy Name Medical Center Foundation - Multiple Sclerosis Center, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com