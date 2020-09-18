Joyce G. Mansfield



Wood-Ridge - Mansfield, Joyce G. (nee Leslie) life long of Wood-Ridge on 9/6/2020.



Beloved wife of the late Harry (2018) and one late cousin. Caring stepmother to three daughters and their spouses. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Before retiring in 1982 Joyce was a Executive Secretary for 30 yrs. with Exxon Corporation in NYC. She also enjoyed playing golf and watching baseball and football. Jyoce was member of the first Presbyterian Church in Wood-Ridge and a graduate of Green Mountain College in Poultmey Vermont in 1948.



A private cremation was held 9/12/2020 with burial of cremains to be in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.









