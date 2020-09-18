1/
Joyce G. Mansfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce G. Mansfield

Wood-Ridge - Mansfield, Joyce G. (nee Leslie) life long of Wood-Ridge on 9/6/2020.

Beloved wife of the late Harry (2018) and one late cousin. Caring stepmother to three daughters and their spouses. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Before retiring in 1982 Joyce was a Executive Secretary for 30 yrs. with Exxon Corporation in NYC. She also enjoyed playing golf and watching baseball and football. Jyoce was member of the first Presbyterian Church in Wood-Ridge and a graduate of Green Mountain College in Poultmey Vermont in 1948.

A private cremation was held 9/12/2020 with burial of cremains to be in Fairview Cemetery in Fairview. Funeral arrangements were in the care of Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kohler Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved