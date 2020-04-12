Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Joyce (Costik) Hayden-Seman

Joyce (Costik) Hayden-Seman Obituary
Joyce Hayden-Seman (nee Costik), 79, of Wanaque, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020. Born in Passaic, she lived in Hawthorne, Montville, and Oakland. Dr Joyce was a psychotherapist with her own practice, Ridgewood Institute for Integral Psychotherapy; she dedicated her life to service and care of others.

Loving mother of John & Drew,his wife Stacy, dear brother of John, proud grandmother of Dakota & Bree, dear aunt of Mark Crovatto, Laura Crovatto, John Seman & Mary Ann Kewder.

Cremation was private.
