Joyce Kashwick



Closter - On August 17, 2020, age 69. She is survived by her beloved cat, Misty, her brother, John Kashwick, Jr. and his husband Jonathan Wall, of Clinton, NJ and many other loving relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Antoinette and John Kashwick. Born in Manhattan the family moved to Closter in 1962 where she lived for 58 years, while graduating from Northern Valley Regional High School in Demarest and earning a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Ramapo College. She worked in the finance department of the Housing Authority of Bergen County for 23 years before retiring in 2014. After retirement she enjoyed walking dogs, caring for her animal friends, and sharing her love of wild critters with the neighborhood children. She was avid poker player, dark chocolate lover, and Star Trek fan. At her request, a memorial dog walk will be held in the early fall with her canine friends and their human companions. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Closter Nature Center or C.A.T.S (Care About The Strays) in Westwood, NJ.









