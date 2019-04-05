Services
Joyce (nee Claes) Kyritz

Paramus - Joyce (nee Claes) Kyritz, 68, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Before retiring, she worked for Exclusive Shop in New Milford as a Florist, she was previously an Elementary School Teacher in Emerson for 10 years. She was a 1968 graduate of Paramus High School and a 1972 graduate of William Paterson University. Joyce was the co-founder of Boy Scout Troop 205 and served as the Committee Chairman from 1994-2018, she was a co-den leader for pack 245 Tiger through WeBeLoS, a cheerleading coach for Emerson High School and a longtime member of the Paramus Congressional Church where she taught Sunday School and served on numerous boards, her favorite being the Religious Education Board. She loved crafts and Christmas was her favorite holiday.

Cherished wife of William Kyritz. Beloved mother of Daniel Kyritz and his wife Teresa. Devoted grandmother of Samantha and Johnathan. Dear sister of June Vander Wekke and her husband Eric of Riverdale. Loving aunt of David Vander Wekke and his wife Cynthia, Todd Vander Wekke and his wife Mitzy and Jason Vander Wekke and his wife Sharon and great-aunt of Evan and Bryce Vander Wekke.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in Joyce 's memory may be made to NNJC, Friends of Scouting, 25 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland, NJ 07436.

