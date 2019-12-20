Services
Wake
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
Ridgewood, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Feeney Funeral Home
Ridgewood, NJ
Hawthorne - Joyce Marie Simpson, 73, a resident of Hawthorne, NJ and a one-time resident of Ridgewood, NJ passed away peacefully on December 17th surrounded by her loving children. Joyce was born in Calabar, Jamaica, WI and was the youngest child and only daughter of the late Ms. Ina Holder. After immigrating to the U.S. in 1969, she obtained professional training and certification as a dental radiologist and hygienist. Joyce worked for many years as a dental hygienist/assistant in Ridgewood, NJ before transitioning in the mid 80's to become self-employed as the owner and sole proprietor of a community grocery store in Yonkers, NY. Joyce loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener. She also loved learning, cooking and music. Her passion and dedication to learning to play the guitar is an indelible memory of her children. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Floyd and Stephanie Simpson, of Lake Worth, FL, a daughter, Marcia Simpson of Hawthorne, NJ and brothers Leyland Mitchell of Yonkers, NY, Carlton Mitchell of Calabar, Jamaica and Llewellyn Mitchell of Calabar, Jamaica. She is also survived by granddaughters Shannon Simpson and Ashley Simpson of Lake Worth, FL and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was beloved by all who knew her and will be missed by all. A wake will be held at the Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood, NJ on Friday, December 27th, 2019; 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Funeral services begins at 10am on Saturday December 28th at the Feeney Funeral Home in Ridgewood with Interment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at https://www.parkinson.org/
