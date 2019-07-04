|
Joyce M. Trusewich
Garfield - JOYCE M. TRUSEWICH, 89, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Born in Passaic, Mrs. Trusewich was a lifelong resident of Garfield. She enjoyed her annual visits to Wildwood Crest and especially reveled in cooking for her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted parishioner of Most Holy Name RC Church, Garfield.
She was predeceased by her husband, William Trusewich, in 2007.
Survivors include: her daughter, Susan L. Burns and her late husband, Paul E. Burns of Garfield; her son, William H. Trusewich of New Zealand; her nine grandchildren, Paul E. Burns, Jr., Andrew W. Burns, Matthew J. Burns, Melissa E. Villegas, Daniel J. Burns, Shanta, Kenah, Madeleine and Rowen Trusewich and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 8:45 am Saturday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 9:30 am at Most Holy Name RC Church, 99 Marsellus Pl., Garfield, NJ. Interment to follow at St. Nicholas Cem., Lodi. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm.