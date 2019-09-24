Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
Wallington - Joyce C. (Gusera) Melillo, 80, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born in Passaic, Joyce grew up in Rutherford and settled in Wallington 57 years ago. Joyce was a Secretary for the Child Study Team at Jefferson School in Wallington for many years. She was a parishioner of Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington and her passions in life included spending time with her cherished family, solving crossword puzzles, playing board games, cooking, Elvis Presley music and trips to Bermuda. Joyce was the beloved wife, of 57 years, to Robert C. Melillo, of Wallington; devoted mother of Linda Michleski and Laura Szpyt, both of Toms River; dear sister of Gloria Gusera, of Garfield and the late Joseph Gusera; and loving grandmother of Matthew, Amanda and Jessica. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday from 5-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington. The chapel service will begin at 6 PM and a private cremation will follow. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
