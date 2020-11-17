Joyce R Mees
Lodi - Joyce R. Mees (nee Eckermann) 87, of Lodi passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Irvington to the late Alfred E. and Augusta A. Eckermann. Before retiring, Joyce was a bookkeeper for Stenger and Worster Associates in Little Falls. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Mees. Devoted mother of Robert A. Mees and Korry L. Gianni and her husband Rosario. Dear sister of the late Alfred R. Eckermann and his surviving spouse Patricia. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn Risalvato and her husband Vincent, Michele Davenport and her husband Zachary and Christopher Mees and his wife Ivy. Cherished great grandmother of Vince Risalvato and Elijah Mees. Aunt of Amanda Eckermann Wunder. A Graveside Service will be held at Lodi Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st at 11 AM. Memorial visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, November 20th from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to World Wildlife Fund 1250 24th Street, NW. Washington D.C. 20037 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com