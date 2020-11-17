1/
Joyce R. Mees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce R Mees

Lodi - Joyce R. Mees (nee Eckermann) 87, of Lodi passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born in Irvington to the late Alfred E. and Augusta A. Eckermann. Before retiring, Joyce was a bookkeeper for Stenger and Worster Associates in Little Falls. Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Mees. Devoted mother of Robert A. Mees and Korry L. Gianni and her husband Rosario. Dear sister of the late Alfred R. Eckermann and his surviving spouse Patricia. Loving grandmother of Kaitlyn Risalvato and her husband Vincent, Michele Davenport and her husband Zachary and Christopher Mees and his wife Ivy. Cherished great grandmother of Vince Risalvato and Elijah Mees. Aunt of Amanda Eckermann Wunder. A Graveside Service will be held at Lodi Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st at 11 AM. Memorial visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, November 20th from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to World Wildlife Fund 1250 24th Street, NW. Washington D.C. 20037 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lodi Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Costa Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved