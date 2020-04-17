|
|
Joyce Rose Gerbasio
Glen Ridge - Beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister and Grandmother, 70, Joyce Rose ( nee Haslbeck) Gerbasio, of Wanaque, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was reunited with her late infant son Michael R. Gerbasio.
Because of current health advisories, there will be a private family visitation and entombment at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.
She was a loving wife to Michael Gerbasio for 49 years (50 years on May 2nd). She will be remembered by family and friends as a kind, smiling, warm, and generous person with a great sense of humor.
Born on July 21, 1949 in Jersey City, Joyce was the daughter of Frances Haslbeck and the late Robert Haslbeck. Along with her mother and her husband, she is survived by her son Michael V.; her son Vincent and his wife Krista; her three grandchildren, Jacquelyn Rose, Vincent, and Joseph; and her four siblings, Janet McAleer, Rosemarie Koster, Patricia Niemiec, and Robert Haslbeck
Joyce graduated from East Paterson High School in 1967. After raising her family, she was employed by Torre Lazur Inc. as an executive secretary for over 20 years before retiring in 2015.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with her extended family, cooking family dinners and decorating the house for the holidays. She loved watching her grandchildren grow up, playing cards with her mother and siblings, and traveling. Most recently, she toured Italy with her sister Janet and drove cross-country for five weeks with her husband Mike.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at their website www.cff.org or at Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814.