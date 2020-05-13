Joyce S. Baum
Paramus - On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Joyce S. Baum passed.
She is survived by her sons Kenneth Baum, Michael Baum and brother Harry Stotter and Sister in law Marilyn Stotter. Niece Cheryl Stotter Magnuson, and Nephew Jeffrey Stotter. Additionally, Joyce had three grandchildren, Jake Baum, Kelsey Baum and Cameron Baum. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald Baum.
Joyce was born in NYC in 1933. She grew up in Bronx, New York.
She attended Walton High School and latter received her bachelors from City College of New York. While raising her family, Joyce went back to school and received a Masters degree in Psychology from City College.
Joyce was a loving mother and devoted wife, who had a professional career as a school psychologist in New York City.
She enjoyed swimming, traveling and tennis. She will be sorely missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation https://www.myeloma.org/
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.