Joyce S. Baum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce S. Baum

Paramus - On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Joyce S. Baum passed.

She is survived by her sons Kenneth Baum, Michael Baum and brother Harry Stotter and Sister in law Marilyn Stotter. Niece Cheryl Stotter Magnuson, and Nephew Jeffrey Stotter. Additionally, Joyce had three grandchildren, Jake Baum, Kelsey Baum and Cameron Baum. She is predeceased by her husband Gerald Baum.

Joyce was born in NYC in 1933. She grew up in Bronx, New York.

She attended Walton High School and latter received her bachelors from City College of New York. While raising her family, Joyce went back to school and received a Masters degree in Psychology from City College.

Joyce was a loving mother and devoted wife, who had a professional career as a school psychologist in New York City.

She enjoyed swimming, traveling and tennis. She will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation https://www.myeloma.org/

Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved