Joyce Snyderman Joseph



Rockville, MD - Joyce Joseph, a prominent supporter of Israel and of Jewish causes, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. She was preceded in death by Arthur Joseph, her beloved husband of 63 years. Joyce, a former longtime Teaneck resident was 92.



Mrs. Joseph was a devoted wife and loving mother to her children, Linda Byron of Boise, Idaho and her partner, Brian, Caryn Siegel and her husband Mark, of Redwood City, California and Marcy Markowitz and her husband, Kenny, of Potomac, Maryland. She adored her 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Joyce was a very active volunteer and knew how to build a supportive community. She had many lifelong friends and was kind and generous in her spirit. Joyce was especially close to her family including her three sisters. She loved to dance, swim and go to the beach.



A strong supporter Israel she was National VP of Israel Bonds and she was awarded the Woman of Valor Israel Bonds award, presented to her by Joseph Papp. She was very active in the National Council of Jewish Women. Joyce Joseph traveled frequently to Israel with her husband. She also played host in Teaneck to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who had close ties with North Jersey's Jewish community. Joyce and her husband, Arthur were among the early founders of Northern New Jersey's organized Jewish Community.



Education was one of Mrs. Joseph's keenest interests. Mr. Joseph and his wife, Joyce, founded the federation's central agency for Jewish education.



The funeral was held Sunday, May 17th graveside and through Zoom in Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, Md.









