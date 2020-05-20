Joyce Snyderman Joseph
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Snyderman Joseph

Rockville, MD - Joyce Joseph, a prominent supporter of Israel and of Jewish causes, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. She was preceded in death by Arthur Joseph, her beloved husband of 63 years. Joyce, a former longtime Teaneck resident was 92.

Mrs. Joseph was a devoted wife and loving mother to her children, Linda Byron of Boise, Idaho and her partner, Brian, Caryn Siegel and her husband Mark, of Redwood City, California and Marcy Markowitz and her husband, Kenny, of Potomac, Maryland. She adored her 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was a very active volunteer and knew how to build a supportive community. She had many lifelong friends and was kind and generous in her spirit. Joyce was especially close to her family including her three sisters. She loved to dance, swim and go to the beach.

A strong supporter Israel she was National VP of Israel Bonds and she was awarded the Woman of Valor Israel Bonds award, presented to her by Joseph Papp. She was very active in the National Council of Jewish Women. Joyce Joseph traveled frequently to Israel with her husband. She also played host in Teaneck to Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who had close ties with North Jersey's Jewish community. Joyce and her husband, Arthur were among the early founders of Northern New Jersey's organized Jewish Community.

Education was one of Mrs. Joseph's keenest interests. Mr. Joseph and his wife, Joyce, founded the federation's central agency for Jewish education.

The funeral was held Sunday, May 17th graveside and through Zoom in Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, Md.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved