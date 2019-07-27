Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:30 PM
Joyce (Pallozzi) Truex Obituary
Joyce (nee Pallozzi) Truex

Saddle Brook - Joyce (nee Pallozzi) Truex, 89, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Before retiring, Joyce worked for JP Morgan Chase as an Executive Secretary. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, Saddle Brook.

Cherished wife of the late William Truex. Loving mother of Patricia Truex of Clifton and William E. Truex and his wife Jacquie of Long Valley. Treasured grandmother of William John Truex and his wife Ashley.

Family will receive friends on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 pm on Sunday July 28, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Cremation will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
