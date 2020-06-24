Joyce W.
Van Popering
Hawthorne, Waldwick, North Haledon - Van Popering, Joyce Wilson (nee Burke), 90 On Tuesday June 23, 2020 Memorial donations would be gratefully accepted in Joyce's memory to either: Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Ave., N. Haledon, NJ 07508; Memorial Sloan-Kettering, I. Ganly Research Projects, Head & Neck Dept., PO Box 27106, NY,NY 10087;Valley Hospice,15 Essex Road, Paramus, NJ 07652 for full obituary visit Oaklandmemorial.com
Van Popering
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.