|
|
Jozina Cooper
North Haledon - Cooper, Jozina (nee Sweetman) 98, of North Haledon passed away on October 23, 2019. Born in Prospect Park she lived in Hawthorne before moving to North Haledon 14 years ago. She was a member of the Ebenezer Netherlands
Reformed Church in Franklin Lakes.
Beloved wife of 72 years of Henry Cooper of North Haledon.
Loving aunt of John Wigboldus and his wife Sherri.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday from 9:30 - 10:30 AM followed by a 10:45 AM service at The Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Avenue, North Haledon.
Interment Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Rozina's memory to the Ebenezer Netherlands Reformed Church, Building Fund, 875 Ewing Avenue, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417.
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.