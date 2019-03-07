|
Juan Burgaleta
Wayne - Juan (Enrique) Burgaleta, age 82, of Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Born in Cienfuegos, near Havana, Cuba, Enrique immigrated to the United States in 1969, settling in Prospect Park where he remained until recently moving to Wayne. He was a machine operator for Fisher Scientific, Fair Lawn until retiring in 2007. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park.
Enrique was the beloved husband of Maria. He was the most loving father of Ana Burgaleta-Parella and husband Christopher of Wayne, and Joseph E. Burgaleta of Irvington; cherished grandfather of Enrique R. Melgarejo, Dauzed G. Melgarejo, and Angelica Lynn Parella; dearest brother of the late Dr. Roberto S. Burgaleta; and dear uncle of Claudio Burgaleta SJ of Jersey City, Robert Burgaleta and wife Amy of Clarksburg, MD, and Annie Gural and husband John "JT" of Toms River.
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the funeral home, and then to St. Paul's R.C. Church, 286 Haledon Ave., Prospect Park, where at 9:30 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Enrique's name are asked to consider The , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
