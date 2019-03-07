Services
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
(973) 696-2900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander May-Wayne Colonial Funeral Home Inc
567 Ratzer Rd
Wayne, NJ 07470
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Burgaleta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Burgaleta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juan Burgaleta Obituary
Juan Burgaleta

Wayne - Juan (Enrique) Burgaleta, age 82, of Wayne, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Born in Cienfuegos, near Havana, Cuba, Enrique immigrated to the United States in 1969, settling in Prospect Park where he remained until recently moving to Wayne. He was a machine operator for Fisher Scientific, Fair Lawn until retiring in 2007. He was a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church, Prospect Park.

Enrique was the beloved husband of Maria. He was the most loving father of Ana Burgaleta-Parella and husband Christopher of Wayne, and Joseph E. Burgaleta of Irvington; cherished grandfather of Enrique R. Melgarejo, Dauzed G. Melgarejo, and Angelica Lynn Parella; dearest brother of the late Dr. Roberto S. Burgaleta; and dear uncle of Claudio Burgaleta SJ of Jersey City, Robert Burgaleta and wife Amy of Clarksburg, MD, and Annie Gural and husband John "JT" of Toms River.

Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the funeral home, and then to St. Paul's R.C. Church, 286 Haledon Ave., Prospect Park, where at 9:30 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy in Enrique's name are asked to consider The , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.

For more information, visit vandermay.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now