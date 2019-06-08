Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
Liturgy
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C. Church
Hackensack, NJ
Juan Lacomba Obituary
Juan Lacomba

Hackensack - Juan Lacomba 84, of Hackensack passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Before retiring, Juan was a teacher at Hackensack High School and was a member of the Hackensack, New Jersey and the National Education Associations. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Buonomo) Lacomba. Devoted father of Anne Marie Mosera and her husband Thomas, Karen Lacomba and Elizabeth Lacomba. Loving grandfather of Maria, William, Alejandro and Liliana. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, June 10th at 8:45 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Holy Trinity R.C. Church Hackensack at 10 AM. Cremation following at Cedar Lawn Crematory. Visitation Sunday, June 9th from 1-5 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to or to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
