Juan Pablo Guzman

Fairview -

Guzman, Juan, Pablo, age 89, of Fairview, formerly of Union City, passed surrounded by his loving family on Monday November 16, 2020. Born in Fomento, Cuba he immigrated to the United States in 1970 and worked as a machinist in the embroidery industry. Beloved husband of 61 years to Zaida (nee: Cruz). Devoted father of Teresa Becker and her husband Robert. Cherished grandfather of Amanda Nafash and her husband Mark, and Emily Becker. Adored great grandfather of George Robert. Dear brother of Helen Doce, Merida Gonzalez, and the late Wilfredo Guzman.

The family will receive their friends on Thursday 3-6 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Prayer service Thursday 5:30 pm. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
