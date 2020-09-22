Juana Teresita Hernandez
Juana Teresita Hernandez, 86, wife of the late Rafael Hernandez of Paterson, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, lovingly surrounded by her family. Teresa, as she was affectionately known as, was born in Holguin, Cuba. She was predeceased by her parents Buen Aventura Garcia and Olimpia Thompson, her husband Rafael and daughter Clara. She is survived by her children, Olimpia Bright of Paterson, Rafael Hernandez of Paterson, Andres Hernandez and his wife Damaris of Lincoln Park, Manuel Hernandez and his wife Yuberkis of Paterson, Ana Maria Liptak and her husband John of Kendall Park, Alejandro Hernandez of Elmwood Park, Teresa Hernandez of Paterson, and Pedro Hernandez and his wife Elina of Hackensack. In addition, Teresa was blessed with many beautiful grandkids and great grandkids who adored their "abuela".
Teresa married her husband Rafael in 1957. In her early years she was a dedicated teacher who affected many lives. In 1969 Teresa and Rafael immigrated to the United States with their children and began a new life together. During this time, she worked hard on raising her nine children and supporting them as they moved forward with their own families and lives. She will always be remembered as the family matriarch and was the glue who brought our family together for gatherings and celebrations. Her loving smile will never be forgotten. She was a gifted writer and poet who loved sharing her life experiences and countless stories of Cuba through her writing. In addition, she will always be remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren for her endless generosity and love for them.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Youth Consultation Services(YCS) of Newark or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
