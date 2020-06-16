Juanita V. Dawson



Juanita V Dawson, 94 years old, from Teaneck, New Jersey, passed away in Cresskill, New Jersey, on May 31, 2020. A graveside service was held on June 6, 2020 in Paramus New Jersey. Ms. Dawson was born in Durham, NC on September, 15, 1925 to the late Levy T. Harris, Sr. and Maude Blanche Harris. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Cube H. Dawson, Sr. who was also born in Durham North Carolina. Her love of music is only superseded by her love of her family. She was also a member of White Rock Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina.



She is survived by sons Cubie H. Dawson, Jr. and Rodney V. Dawson of New Jersey, relatives include Floyd Harris and Harry Harris of New York and a special cousin, Carl Hill of Durham as well as nieces, Demerice W. Webster of Norfolk, Va., June W. Michaux and Valerie Harris of Durham, H. Yvonne Eaton of Durham, Venita Harris and Harriet Harris of New York; nephew's, She was preceded in death by her husband Cubie H. Dawson, Sr., brother , Levy T. Harris, II; sister, Mary H. Williams and brothers, Harry L. Harris and Floyd Harris. She is survived by a host of other relatives and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store