Judi Costa, (nee Bresnan), gently passed away on October 31, 2019. She was born in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on June 24, 1940. Judi valiantly and elegantly battled Alzheimer's Disease for five years. For the past two and a half years, she received expert, loving care from Nancy Locicero as well as the dedicated caregivers at The Bristal in Woodcliff Lake and Harmony Village in Paramus. She was 79 years old. Judi moved with her family to Bergenfield, N.J. in 1949 and attended Bergenfield High School. After graduating, she worked at Haworth Beauty Salon, which she managed from 1959-1963. She married Bart Costa, of Hackensack, NJ in 1961. After the birth of her first child, Judi stayed home to raise her family. They lived in Bergenfield until 1982 with their two daughters; then moved to Franklin Lakes and, later, to Mahwah. Judi was the daughter of James Patrick Bresnan and Helen (nee Iverson). She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Bart Costa, her sister, Lori Bresnan (Stephen Barnes), daughters Lauren Costa (Jose Santiago) and Kristin Costa (Steven Berner), beloved goddaughter, Tami Trobiano, many Costa and Nativo nieces and nephews including her honorary nieces and nephews from the Trobiano, Oakes and Daily families, and countless friends who meant so much to her. Family, friends, and others whose lives Judi touched are invited to prayer services at the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, N.J. on Monday, November 4th at 4:30 PM, visitation will take place from 3:00 - 6:00 PM. Together, we can reminisce and celebrate her life. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or to the . To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com