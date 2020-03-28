|
|
Judith A. Rice
Paramus - Judith A. Rice (nee Weisberg), formerly of West New York, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Harriet & Jacob, and siblings Seymour, Rosalie (Shoshana), and Mona. Devoted wife of Ralph for over 56 years. Dear mother of Stuart (Carmita Herrera), and Jacqueline Horne (Marcus Johnson). Loving grandmother of Charles, and Katherine Horne. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, and she was fortunate to be blessed by the love of many. Judith served as president of the sisterhood and school board of Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge, NJ. She was a life member of Hadassah. She was also active with Congregation Shaare Zedek of West New York, NJ. Judith held wonderful feelings and sentiments of Shaare Zedek since her grandparents, who held The Golden Key, were instrumental with building and opening the temple. She worked diligently to assist with the repair of the building after the damages incurred by Hurricane Sandy. Interment will be private at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Flushing, NY. Memorial Donations in memory of Judith A. Rice may be made to New Bridge Medical Center, 230 E. Ridgewood Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652, Attn: Kate Richardson/Long Term Care Unit. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.