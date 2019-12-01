|
|
JUDITH A. RULLO
December 1, 2004
15th Anniversary
Our lives go on without you. But nothing is the same, we have to hide our heartaches when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts without you, silent the tears that fall. Living our hearts without you is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us and when we needed someone we could always count on you. The special years will not return when we were all together, but with the love within our hearts you will walk with us forever.
With Love Always,
Your husband Anthony
And Family
Roz & Joe
Paul,Jeanette, Kayla Rose
Kristy, Frank, Alexa Rose