Judith A. Soden
Browns Mills - Judith A. Soden, 78, of Browns Mills, formerly of Englishtown, lost her battle with emphysema on May 23, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly.
Mrs. Soden was a school bus driver for the Manalapan-Englishtown Schools for 32 years before her retirement.
Her husband, Harry W. Soden, Sr., died in 2009. A son, John Garrison Soden, died in 1985.
Surviving are a son, Harry W. Soden, Jr.; two daughters, Sheryl Biddle and Mary Deak; a daughter-in-law, Louise Soden; and nine grandchildren.
Private interment will be held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.