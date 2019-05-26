Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Browns Mills - Judith A. Soden, 78, of Browns Mills, formerly of Englishtown, lost her battle with emphysema on May 23, 2019 at Samaritan Hospice, Mount Holly.

Mrs. Soden was a school bus driver for the Manalapan-Englishtown Schools for 32 years before her retirement.

Her husband, Harry W. Soden, Sr., died in 2009. A son, John Garrison Soden, died in 1985.

Surviving are a son, Harry W. Soden, Jr.; two daughters, Sheryl Biddle and Mary Deak; a daughter-in-law, Louise Soden; and nine grandchildren.

Private interment will be held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.
