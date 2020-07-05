1/
Judith Ann Innocenti
Judith Ann Innocenti

Judith Ann Innocenti, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Secaucus, NJ. She was born on May 18, 1951, in Jersey City, NJ, having lived most of her life in Cliffside Park, NJ.

She is survived by her daughter, Cari Ann (Innocenti) Long; her son-in-law, Scott Long and granddaughters, Alexa and Abrielle Long who all reside on Cape Cod. Her sisters, Linda Germer, Debbie Facendola and brother-in-law Mario Facendola; nephew and niece, Christopher Facendola and Cassandra (Facendola) Gould.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations can be made to the non-profit organization "To Write Love On Her Arms" which is dedicated to mental health awareness and addiction.

www.twloha.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
