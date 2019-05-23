Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
200 Wyckoff Ave
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Resources
Ramsey - Judith "Judy" Anne Coco (nee Graf), 78, of Ramsey, NJ died peacefully of natural causes on Monday, May 20, 2019. Judy leaves behind her loving husband, Lucio, of 53 years, four children, Laura Coco, Robert Coco, Diana Hughes, Steven Coco, eight grandchildren and many beloved family and friends. She was born in Dumont, NJ, raised in Bogota, NJ, was the daughter of Albert and Anne Graf and a sister to three brothers, Albert, Thomas and Richard. After graduating Bogota High School, Judy graduated from Montclair State College with a BA in speech therapy. She later obtained her master's degree at LIU. She taught for 25 years in the East Rutherford and Ramsey school systems. Judy was a devoted parishioner at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Ramsey and supported several other charities. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed seeing plays, going out to dinner, vacationing and watching her grandchildren thrive in academics, sports, arts, music and all of their activities. Judy lived a fulfilling life and above everything else, her most important role was being a mother to her children. Her strength, beauty, guidance, intelligence and kindness were, and always will be, an inspiration to all who have been blessed to know her. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation in Judy's name to St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
