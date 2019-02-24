|
|
Judith (nee Elias) Anson
Bergenfield - Judith (nee Elias) Anson, 83, of Bergenfield, NJ, passed away February 22, 2019.
Predeceased by her husband Manfred Anson. She is survived by her loving daughter Deborah Siefken and her son Joel Anson. She was a cherished grandmother of Daniel and Kayla Siefken. Devoted sister of Steven Elias and Bessie.
Judith was born January 4, 1936 in Germany and immigrated to NYC in 1941. Judith is the daughter of the beloved parents Katya and Gunther Elias.
She was a member of the Bergenfield-Dumont Jewish Center, it's sisterhood and B'Nai Brith and a lifetime member of Hadassah.
Her funeral services will be 2 PM at the Cedar Park Cemetery Chapel, 735 Forest Ave, Paramus, NJ followed by the internment there.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Villa Marie Claire would be greatly appreciated