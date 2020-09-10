Judith Callahan
Waldwick - Judith P. Callahan, 70, of Waldwick, peacefully passed away on September 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her dear partner Kay Toto and her parents Tom and Estelle Callahan. Judy is survived by her sister Theresa Callahan and her brother Tom Callahan and his wife Jackie. She was the loving aunt to Jason and Andrew Callahan and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Judy was a dedicated student and received a Bachelor's Degree from Boston College. Visiting will be held at Feeney Funeral Home on Friday from 2 -4 pm. Interment will be on Saturday at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Stroke Association
at stroke.org
or to Prostate cancer at cancer.org
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.