1/
Judith Callahan
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Callahan

Waldwick - Judith P. Callahan, 70, of Waldwick, peacefully passed away on September 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her dear partner Kay Toto and her parents Tom and Estelle Callahan. Judy is survived by her sister Theresa Callahan and her brother Tom Callahan and his wife Jackie. She was the loving aunt to Jason and Andrew Callahan and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. Judy was a dedicated student and received a Bachelor's Degree from Boston College. Visiting will be held at Feeney Funeral Home on Friday from 2 -4 pm. Interment will be on Saturday at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Stroke Association at stroke.org or to Prostate cancer at cancer.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Interment
George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved