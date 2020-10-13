1/
Judith Gail Decker
Judith Gail Decker

Wharton - Judith Gail Decker died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna. She was 77. Born in Bronx, NY to the late Robert and Jacky Lamb, she lived in Tenafly for over 20 years, River Edge, Midland Park and Waxhaw, NC before moving to Wharton four years ago.

Mrs. Decker was an Office Manager at Englewood Dental in Englewood prior to retiring. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, collecting recipes and cooking.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; and her sister, Janice Riddick. She is survived by her son, Eric (Laura) Decker of Rockaway Twp.; two daughters: Nicole (William) Massey of (Waxhaw) and Noelle (Jack) Spero of (Secaucus); her sister, Kathy Law of [Budd Lake]; her brother, Bruce Lamb of (Nicaragua); and six grandchildren: Thomas, Kristen and Daniel Spero, Christian Massey, and Anna and Katelyn Decker.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, October 17th from 1:00 - 3:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3:00PM. Masks are required and building capacity is limited due to current State regulations. Please be courteous of others waiting to pay respects.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
