|
|
Judith Garcia
Pittsburgh, PA - Judith Garcia on July 8, 2019 in Pittsburgh Pa Judith was born in Czechoslovakia in 1936 to Elieser and Adele Luftig. The family fled to Quito, Ecuador when Hitler began his takeover. After 9 years, they moved to New York City.
Although difficult for a new immigrant, Judy learned quickly and eventually attended the Prestigious Bronx High School of Science! She was a great mathematician, poet, Israeli dancer and lover of music! Judy moved to Pittsburgh when her NY based company asked her to move to Pennsylvania with them. After a valiant fight for many years, Judy transitioned peacefully on July 8th surrounded by loved ones. Judy is survived by her beloved son Joseph Garcia-Luftig and wife Debbie, her sister Eva Tobias and her husband Lawrence, her nephew Lane Tobias and his wife Evi, her grand nephew Zigi as well as many beloved cousins! Her friend and devoted companion, Dorothy Foy has filled Judy's life with a remarkable adventure of love and caring! Funeral service 1PM Friday at Gutterman and Musicant, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ
Donations can be made to the or any .