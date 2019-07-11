Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Garcia Obituary
Judith Garcia

Pittsburgh, PA - Judith Garcia on July 8, 2019 in Pittsburgh Pa Judith was born in Czechoslovakia in 1936 to Elieser and Adele Luftig. The family fled to Quito, Ecuador when Hitler began his takeover. After 9 years, they moved to New York City.

Although difficult for a new immigrant, Judy learned quickly and eventually attended the Prestigious Bronx High School of Science! She was a great mathematician, poet, Israeli dancer and lover of music! Judy moved to Pittsburgh when her NY based company asked her to move to Pennsylvania with them. After a valiant fight for many years, Judy transitioned peacefully on July 8th surrounded by loved ones. Judy is survived by her beloved son Joseph Garcia-Luftig and wife Debbie, her sister Eva Tobias and her husband Lawrence, her nephew Lane Tobias and his wife Evi, her grand nephew Zigi as well as many beloved cousins! Her friend and devoted companion, Dorothy Foy has filled Judy's life with a remarkable adventure of love and caring! Funeral service 1PM Friday at Gutterman and Musicant, 402 Park Street, Hackensack, NJ

Donations can be made to the or any .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now