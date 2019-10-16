Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
Judith (Judy) Guerrette Obituary
Judith (Judy) Guerrette

Mount Arlington - Judith (Judy) Guerrette, age 73, of Mount Arlington, NJ passed away on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Clay Guerrette. Judy is survived by her children, Carmen Pizzuto, Basil Pizzuto and Aubrey Sensbach, her stepchildren Linda Clifton, Cheryl Conklin, Lewis Guerette and Natalie Wolf, and her siblings Lisa Adams, Nancy McNamara, Jack Knag and Stephen Knag. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Oreo. Judy is predeceased in life by her daughter Kathleen Romaglio, her sister Margaret Sommers, and her brother Kenneth Knag.

A ferocious, world-class garage sale shopper. Judy spent many Saturdays searching for, and usually finding, the hidden gems. She was so skillful as a treasure hunter that she managed to beautifully furnish entire rooms with her discoveries. Music was a source of joy for Judy. She loved musical theater and singing as a longtime former member of the St. Philip's Choir. Judy loved to entertain; a perfect evening involved cooking for family and friends and regaling them with hilarious stories (made even more hilarious after a drop or two of her favorite Pinot Grigio!)

Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-8pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Saddle Brook on Saturday, October 19 at 10 am. Cremation private.
