Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Judah Cemetery
81-14 Cypress Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Shiva
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
180 Lafayette Avenue, Apt. 6I
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
180 Lafayette Avenue, Apt. 6I
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Wolff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Horwitz Wolff


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Horwitz Wolff Obituary
Judith Horwitz Wolff

Passaic - Judith Horwitz Wolff passed away on Friday September 20th, 2019.

She was much loved by her husband, Theodore, her three step-daughters, her nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, students and many friends.

Judy was born in Newark, NJ on March 10th, 1947 and will be remembered by all for her wit, laughter, kindness, grace and style.

The Funeral will be held Tuesday September 24th at 11:00AM at Mount Judah Cemetery, 81-14 Cypress Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385.

Shiva will be observed Wednesday 9/25 and Thursday 9/26 from 9AM to 9PM at 180 Lafayette Avenue, Apt. 6I, Passaic, NJ 07055.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.