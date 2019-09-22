|
|
Judith Horwitz Wolff
Passaic - Judith Horwitz Wolff passed away on Friday September 20th, 2019.
She was much loved by her husband, Theodore, her three step-daughters, her nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues, students and many friends.
Judy was born in Newark, NJ on March 10th, 1947 and will be remembered by all for her wit, laughter, kindness, grace and style.
The Funeral will be held Tuesday September 24th at 11:00AM at Mount Judah Cemetery, 81-14 Cypress Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385.
Shiva will be observed Wednesday 9/25 and Thursday 9/26 from 9AM to 9PM at 180 Lafayette Avenue, Apt. 6I, Passaic, NJ 07055.