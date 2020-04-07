|
Judith Klein
East Rutherford - Judith Katherine Klein (nee McCann) 77, of East Rutherford since 1965, passed away on April 5, 2020. While her children were in school, she worked at Carvel in East Rutherford. Once she retired, Judith became active with the East Rutherford Neighborhood Watch, and most recently, a member of the East Rutherford Seniors. She enjoyed a good glass of wine, cooking, the beach, the New York Yankees, and most importantly, time with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Fred Thomas Klein. Loving mother of Judith Klein, Karen Klein-Robotti, Fred R. Klein and wife Kristi, Deborah Khoury and husband Charles. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea and husband EJ, Rachael and Danny, Patrick and Rebecca, Alexandra, Brian and wife Sydney, Colin, and great grandmother of Aiden. Dear daughter of the late Lucille (nee Moranski) McCann and Bernard McCann. Dear sister of Lucille Massaro, Dennis McCann, and the late Bernard McCann, Lawrence McCann, and Richard McCann. Dear sister-in-law to Mary McCann and Victoria McCann. Beloved aunt of Donna, Joanne, Lawrence, Kevin, Chris Ann, Denise and Michael. Dear friend of Ruth Bunge and Doris Nemec. Cremation was private. Any donations in her name can be directed to . Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.