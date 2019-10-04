|
Hillsdale - October 3, 2019, Judith Lee, born Judith Gail Raskin August 23, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, passed quietly in her sleep. She is survived by her husband John and her two children Monica (Jon Tischler) and James (Lorraine Lee) and her three grandchildren Dorothy (Dan Molloy), Alice and Margot. She lived in Hillsdale NJ and summered in Woods Hole, MA for many years. She loved being involved in the community and attending the College Light Opera Company productions in Falmouth, MA. She was honored to serve as an officer of the New Jersey Society of Medical Assistants. She was a long-time member of Temple Beth Orr in Washington Township, NJ. There will be a graveside service in Naperville Ill. October 4, 11:00 am, and Shiva will be sat at the Tischler residence in Lisle Ill. Donations may be made to College Light Opera Company, Falmouth MA, or in her memory.