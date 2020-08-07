1/
Judith M. Fisher
Judith M. Fisher

Highland Lakes - Judith M. Fisher (Nee Touw), 79, passed away on Thursday August 6, 2020. Judith was born on August 23, 1940 in Paterson, NJ to William and Johanna (Nee Young) Touw. Judith was a resident of Midland Park, Clifton, Paterson and the last 30 years Vernon, NJ.

Judith was a secretary for many years at Chandler Solutions, Fairfield, NJ. She enjoyed her slots at the casinos and was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church in Warwick, NY. Judith loved a good cup of tea.

Judith was predeceased by her parents and her brother, William Touw and sister, Jo Ann Ryan.

Judith is survived by her husband of 56 years, William J. Fisher and her two daughters, Jo Ann Fisher of Vernon and Patricia Ream and her husband Scott of Budd Lake.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, Vernon, NJ for condolences see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
