Judith M. Roberts
Hasbrouck Heights - Judith M. Roberts (nee Brini) 73, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born in the Bronx to the late Peter and Henrietta Brini. Before retiring, Judith was a client service representative for Quest Diagnostics in Teterboro. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Tripodi and the late Joseph Roberts. Devoted mother of Denise Faussette and her husband Rob, the late Janice and the late Amy and her surviving husband David. Step-mother of John Roberts and Scott Roberts. Dear sister of Claudette McGill and her late husband George. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Brian, Steven, Lauren, Jamie, Jayden, Lucy, Jon and his wife Karolina and Sean. Cremation was private. Memorial visitation on Saturday, June 27th from 2-4 PM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to your favorite charity in memory of Judith M. Roberts would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.