|
|
Judith (Seroussi) Meyerhardt
Naples, FL - Meyerhardt, Judith Seroussi age 82, died in Naples, FL on June 6, 2019 after an acute worsening of a prolonged illness. She was born in Khartoum, Sudan to her parents, Abraham Seroussi & Rose Hakim Seroussi, and grew up in Tel Aviv, Israel. She attended University of Tel Aviv. She came to work as a buyer for Bloomingdales in 1958 where she met her husband of 56 years, Jack Meyerhardt, at a Shakespeare Festival in Connecticut. After 6 years of living both in Europe and various cities in the United States, they settled in Closter, New Jersey, raising their three children, Jennifer, Joyce and Jeffrey. Judith and Jack retired in 1993 to Marco Island, Florida, maintaining their New Jersey home but spending increasing number of months each year in Florida where she loved to look out at the Gulf of Mexico. Judith loved her family and loved traveling. She enjoyed planning annual vacations for Jack and her to enjoy with her 3 children and 3 son/daughter-in laws, David, Ed and Liza, as well as 8 grandchildren, Rachel, Zachary, Ben, Lila, Daniel, Max, Jesse and Liya. Judith was the youngest of 11 children, survived by 1 sister, Hana Goldriech. Judith leaves behind her beloved husband, Jack Meyerhardt of Marco Island, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law and their 3 children, Jennifer Meyerhardt, David Blaustein, Rachel, Ben and Lila Blaustein; her daughter and son-in-law and their 3 children, Joyce and Ed Schreiber, Zachary Cooler, Daniel and Liya Schreiber; her son and daughter-in-law and their 2 children, Jeffrey and Liza Meyerhardt, Max and Jesse Meyerhardt; and countless niece and nephews in Israel and around the world. FUNERAL services will be at 1 pm MONDAY, June 10, 2019 at Wien & Wien Inc. Memorial Chapels, 402 Park St, Hackensack, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Judith Meyerhardt, to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in honor of Judith surviving lymphoma 13 years ago. SHIVA will be held immediately following the burial until 5 pm on June 10 and then 7-9 pm on June 10-13 and 1-4 pm June 14, 2019 at 216 Keenan Court, Rivervale, New Jersey.