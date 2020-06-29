Judith Mitchell Lewis



On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Judith Mitchell Lewis, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away at the age of 79. Judy was born on December 21, 1940 in St Paul, MN to Donald and Ruth Mitchell. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Hamline University in Minnesota. She went on to obtain her Masters of Education from Teachers College at Columbia University and later obtained her Masters of Business Administration in Healthcare from Baruch University. Before embarking on a successful career in Hospital Administration as Administrative Director of Cardiac Services at Hackensack University Medical Center, Judy spent several years as a school nurse in the Ridgewood school system with stints in Paramus and Waldwick as well. In addition, she served on the Board of Health in Ho-Ho-Kus for many years. Judy had an infectious smile and made friends wherever she went. She loved to travel and was an avid skier. Friends and family remember her for always wanting to help people, a trait fostered by her career in healthcare and education. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles Lewis, daughter Rebecca Lewis Leatherman, grandchildren Sophia and Leo Leatherman, stepdaughters Dr. Laura Lewis Mantell and Cathryn Lewis and brother Bruce Mitchell. The family asks for any donations to go to the American Diabetes Association.









