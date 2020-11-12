Judith R. (nee Fronzuto) Verrone
Wayne - Verrone, Judith R. (nee Fronzuto) age 85 of Wayne at rest in Wayne on November 11, 2020. Born in West Paterson, she lived in Paterson before moving to Wayne 15 years ago. She was a Receptionist for St. Joseph's Family Health, Paterson before retiring. Beloved mother of Robin Herrmann and her husband, Tom of Lakewood, Angelina Rios and her husband, Walter of Kissimmee, FL, Louann Fernandez and her husband, Gustavo of Totowa, Bill Verrone of Wayne, and Michelle Peretz of Dover, FL. Dear grandmother of Jason Gates, Dana Angotti, Amanda Apel, Samantha Mc Govern, Felicia Fernandez, Shelby Fernandez, Anthony Verrone, Justin Fernandez and Hayden Peretz. Caring great- grandmother of Angelina Angotti. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Monday at 10:00 AM. Cremation will be private. Friends may visit Sunday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 35108, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.