Judith (Judy) Schochet

Judith (Judy) Schochet Obituary
Judith (Judy) Schochet

Leonia - Judith (Judy) Schochet of Leonia, N.J. left this world on April 2, 2020.

Judy grew up in Bergenfield, N.J. and was a graduate of the Class of 1972. Judy worked as a bookkeeper in the Bergen County area throughout her lifetime. Judy loved life and was a fun-loving, free-spirited woman.

She was predeceased by her father Hiram, her brother Richard, and her mother Jeanette. She is survived by many cousins and her dear close friends. She will be missed by many.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements under direction of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.
