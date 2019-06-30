Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
Judith Stonier


1935 - 2019
Judith Stonier Obituary
Judith Stonier

Pompton Plains - Judith Stonier, 84, of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, passed away on June 27, 2019.

Judith was a talented artist, specializing in handloom weaving and painting. She was a textile design teacher for 17 years at Bradford College in England and was passionate about social justice.

Judith is survived by her daughter, Jane Bourke; her son, Kevin Reed; her step children, Jefferson Stonier and his wife Shoshanna, Heidi Stonier and her husband Randy Leer, Anthony Stonier and his wife Rose Trivisonno, and Francesca Welch and her husband Tom; and her niece, Jennifer Stonier. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Stonier.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Judith's memory to the would be greatly appreciated by her family.
