Judith T. Surace
Paramus - Judith T. Surace (Gaily) 73, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in New York City and raised in New Milford, NJ she resided in Fort Lee prior to settling in Paramus 47 years ago. She was a parishioner of Church of the Annunciation in Paramus. A very family orientated woman, Judy loved to spend time with her family and friends especially her loving grandchildren.
Prior to retiring, she was employed as an administrative assistant with the Borough of Fort Lee for many years
Beloved wife of Louis Surace. Loving mother of Lisa Waxman and husband Steve and Tara De Nicolo and husband Lloyd. Cherished grandmother of Rachel and Eric Waxman and Jenna and Luke De Nicolo. Adored sister of Paul Gaily and wife Vicki and Barbara Gaily. Caring sister-in-law of Joseph Surace and wife Beverly. Devoted aunt of Jennifer Gaily and Louise and Vinny Surace
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, 3 - 9PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410, (201) 797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Wednesday, October 23, 2019 10:30 AM at Church of the Annuciation, 50 West Midland Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Judy may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com