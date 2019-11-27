|
Judy Bloodworth
Hilton Head Island, SC - Judy Bloodworth passed away on November 24, 2019 surrounded by family in Wilmington, NC at the age of 81. Born June 23,1938 in Lodi, NJ to Frances and Jerry DeCrosta. As a child she loved sewing and spending time with her grandparents Fanny and Andrew. Her large family was a constant source of love and support for Judy as she grew into a young woman. In High School, Judy met the love of her life Hugh Bloodworth. They married in 1958 after Hugh returned from his tour in the Navy. Judy and Hugh remained together for the entirety of her life. She moved to Ramsey with her beloved husband and daughters in 1968. Judy became an integral part of the community by opening The Photo Place with her daughter in 1988 where she preserved the memories of hundreds of cherished customers. She will be remembered as the matriarch to her adoring family. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was known for her famous cooking and infectious personality. An avid gardener and lover of the beach, she spent her final years enjoying the sunshine in Hilton Head Island, SC. Judy can now be an angel to her first great grandchild, Aydin, whom she so looked forward to meeting. She is survived by her husband Hugh, daughter Donna and husband Eric McGovern, daughter Lisa and husband Dale Huff, as well as her grandchildren Ryan and his wife Gabrielle, granddaughter Jordan, grandson Christopher, brother Jerry and wife Gracean DeCrosta. Judy was predeceased by parents Frances and Jerry DeCrosta and brother Michael DeCrosta. Her family will miss her immensely but will hold her love with them always. Visitation will be held on Friday (TODAY) from 5-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A service will be conducted on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.