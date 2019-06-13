Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Clifton - Judy (Stanco) Castiglia 94, formerly of Clifton passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Montclair, and raised in Upper Montclair, she lived at Country Club Towers in Clifton and Boca Raton Florida for most of her life. Judy loved music and dancing, she was an excellent home cook and looked forward to long chats with friends on the telephone, Judy enjoyed spending her afternoons in the sun or finding a new treasure for her home. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, James Castiglia. Judy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Jerrich; by her grandson Chris Jerrich; by her sister Florence Quatrochi; and by her nephew Vincent Ugaro. Visitation is Friday 9AM with an 11AM service at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Rd., Clifton NJ 07012, followed by entombment at Calvary Cemetery.

