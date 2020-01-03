Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
260 Central Avenue,
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Hurt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy L. Hurt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy L. Hurt Obituary
Judy L. Hurt

Hackensack - Judy L. Hurt of Hackensack on December 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Christina M. Hunt. Also survived by five sisters, four brothers, two grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Sunday January 5, 7pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Sunday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus (10am Monday). Arrangements by Earl I Jones Funeral Home, 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood-Senior Director.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -