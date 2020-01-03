|
Judy L. Hurt
Hackensack - Judy L. Hurt of Hackensack on December 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Christina M. Hunt. Also survived by five sisters, four brothers, two grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services, Sunday January 5, 7pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 5-7 pm Sunday at the church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus (10am Monday). Arrangements by Earl I Jones Funeral Home, 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood-Senior Director.